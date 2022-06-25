Fairfield City Champion

INXS tribute show headed to Canley Heights RSL

JL
By Jess Layt
June 25 2022 - 1:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
What you need: The Live Baby Live INXS tribute band is headed to Canley Heights RSL next month. Picture: Supplied

The enduring music of INXS will be the order of the night next month when the country's premier tribute act hits Canley Heights RSL.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.

Local News

Get the latest Fairfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.