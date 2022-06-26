Fairfield City Champion

Collaborations recognised at Zest awards

CB
By Chris Boulous
June 26 2022 - 11:30pm
CORE Community Services chief executive Juana Reinoso was inducted into the Zest Awards Hall of Fame.

CORE Community Services chief executive Juana Reinoso praised the collaboration of Fairfield's services after being inducted into the Zest Awards Hall of Fame last week.

