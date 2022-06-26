Collaborations recognised at Zest awards

CORE Community Services chief executive Juana Reinoso praised the collaboration of Fairfield's services after being inducted into the Zest Awards Hall of Fame last week.
CORE and several other Fairfield organisations were recognised at the 12th Zest awards at Accor Stadium. The awards, led by the Western Sydney Community Forum, showcases the work of the community sector across western Sydney.
"It has been a tough time for the community we serve, especially in the last two years, as our community was hit harder than any other and enhancing the service provision through collaboration and partnership among our local service providers improved our COVID response collectively," Mrs Reinoso said.
"We exist to support the local communities; we play an integral part of working together with businesses and state and local departments to better enhance the communities of south-west Sydney."
CORE won two Exceptional Community Partnership Awards.
The first was the Fairfield Food Hub partnership alongside Fairfield Council, Woodville Alliance, The Parks Network and Community First Step. The hub made meals for community members facing hardship during the extended COVID-19 lockdown.
The second award was for the Ask the Expert series which was delivered by CORE and Navitas Skilled Futures.
The project provided targeted practical information to people of low-level English to help them to understand and cope with the COVID rules and restrictions.
Navitas Skilled Futures stakeholder engagement manager Basim Shamaon said Ask the Expert was the "right project at the right time."
"During the lockdowns, government departments and service providers were looking for ways to reach out to different communities in Western Sydney, and our Ask the Expert sessions gave them the perfect forum and audience for important messaging - especially on topics about COVID, such as vaccinations, testing, laws, curfews and financial support," he said.
Mentoring Men and the CORE Arabic Men's Group also won the Outstanding Project Promoting Social Cohesion and Community Harmony Award for their support of refugees and migrants through one-to-one mentoring.
CORE was also nominated for their Intensive Support, Rent Choice Youth and Stay-At-Home Drive programs.
Mrs Reinoso, who has worked with CORE for 27 years and has dedicated her career towards building capacities and connections within our various communities, said they have partnered with the "best local services" to give access to our community.
"We believe that the ability to address issues to its full potential is through collaboration," she said.
