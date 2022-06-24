Fairfield City Champion

Deerbush Park recognised at awards

CB
By Chris Boulous
June 24 2022 - 12:00am
Deerbush Park - Fairfield's first all-abilities playground - was recognised at the recent Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA) awards.

