Deerbush Park recognised at awards

Deerbush Park - Fairfield's first all-abilities playground - was recognised at the recent Australian Institute of Landscape Architects (AILA) awards.
The playground, located at the Fairfield Showground, won the 2022 AILA NSW Landscape Architecture Award for Play Spaces.
Fairfield Council was commended for "delivering an impressive legacy for Fairfield City, celebrating the cultural diversity of the area, significant native vegetation and the notion of play for all ages and abilities." The judges also said the "sophisticated weaving together" of multiple all-abilities play elements through protected Cumberland Plain woodland created a rich journey of active experiences blending well with its natural environment and created a 'place for everyone'.
Opened in 2021, Deerbush Park was designed to allow all children, no matter their ability, to play together.
It features the city's first public accessible water play space with 13 unique above ground squirters and numerous ground-level bubblers (open in warmer months).
It also has a Liberty Swing to allow children in wheelchairs to swing in safety, a wheelchair-accessible carousel, ground-level trampoline and an accessible public toilet with an adult change table that can be raised and lowered.
Other features of the park include:
