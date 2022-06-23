Kids swing into Hero For HeartKids event

TreeTops Adventures in Abbotsbury hosted a Hero for HeartKids event on the weekend.
Staff dressed in superhero outfits on Saturday and Sunday and the public were invited to visit TreeTops as their favourite superhero to help raise much-needed funds and awareness.
Hero For HeartKids is an opportunity to support real heroes - the thousands of brave children who are living with the life-threatening challenges of congenital heart disease (CHD), which is one the biggest causes of death in Australian babies.
HeartKids chief executive Fiona Ellis said: "Hero for HeartKids is an opportunity for the Australian community to harness their superhuman powers and be a positive force, directly helping seriously ill children and their families."
