Fairfield City Champion

Kids swing into Hero For HeartKids event

CB
By Chris Boulous
Updated June 23 2022 - 11:51pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

TreeTops Adventures in Abbotsbury hosted a Hero for HeartKids event on the weekend.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Fairfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.