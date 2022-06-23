Fairfield City Champion

'Refugee communities have so much to contribute to Australian society'

By Chris Boulous
June 23 2022 - 3:30am
Iraqi band Azadoota

Fairfield based Iraqi band Azadoota will perform at Homelands Bankstown, a free, family-friendly festival, on Saturday, June 25 at Bankstown Arts Centre (4pm tp 7.30pm).

