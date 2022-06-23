Fairfield based Iraqi band Azadoota will perform at Homelands Bankstown, a free, family-friendly festival, on Saturday, June 25 at Bankstown Arts Centre (4pm tp 7.30pm).
The event is presented in partnership with Settlement Services International (SSI), Bankstown Arts Centre and Create NSW and brings together refugee communities in a celebration through song, dance, live music, workshops, market and food stalls.
Azadoota is the only band worldwide that performs for mainstream audiences in the Assyrian language.
"Refugee communities have so much to contribute to Australian society, including unique skills, cuisines and cultures," said Azadoota founder Robin Zirwanda, who sings sings catchy originals in his native Assyrian Aramaic.
"We're looking forward to sharing our talents and encouraging intercultural understanding among the broader community."
SSI arts and culture manager Laura Luna said: "Homelands brings artists and communities together in creative and meaningful ways that promote social cohesion and unity."
