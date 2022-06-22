Car crashes into fast-food outlet at Lansvale

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) has removed a vehicle that crashed into a fast-food outlet in Lansvale today.
Crews were called to the incident on the corner of Cutler Road and the Hume Highway at 9am and found a van had collided with a pole and wall whilst traveling around the drive-thru section of the food outlet.
Specialist rescue crews placed a restricted access zone around the crash site before proceeding to remove the vehicle which was in a precarious position.
The driver was treated on scene for shock by NSW Ambulance. NSW Police was also in attendance.
