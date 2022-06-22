Fairfield City Champion

Car crashes into fast-food outlet at Lansvale

Updated June 22 2022 - 5:32am, first published 5:28am
Picture: Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW)

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) has removed a vehicle that crashed into a fast-food outlet in Lansvale today.

Local News

