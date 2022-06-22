Ladies raise $30,000 at Pink Ribbon event

After two years of COVID-19 interruptions, the Ladies like to Lunch fundraising group held their Pink Ribbon luncheon at Novella on the Park on last month.
More than 300 people attended the event and raised more than $30,000 through auctions, raffles and games.
Liverpool Council deputy mayor Karess Rhodes and councillor Nathan Hagarty and Fairfield Council deputy mayor Dai Le and councillor Carmen Lazar attended the event which aims to make a difference in women's cancers.
Organisers Carla Filipakis, Grace Newcombe and Antoniette Sulfaro were "humbled" to have sold 20 care packages on the day which will be donated to 20 women in the Liverpool Hospital Cancer Therapy Centre and help patients during their cancer journey.
"We love creating these care packages for women affected by cancer, it is a passion of ours and has become a major part of what we do at Ladies like to Lunch," Antoniette said.
The trio thanked local businesses for their support including Priceline Pharmacy Carnes Hill and Woolworths Carnes Hill who donated towards the guests' goody bags and Event Spec for donating their time towards the technical production.
The event was emceed by actor Salvatore Coco and featured performances by Sarah Vella.
"I would like to thank the volunteer team at the Cancer Council South Western Sydney. Jenny and her team supported us on the day, and Denise Daynes even though retired from Cancer Council, still made an appearance to educate the importance of women checking their breasts," Carla said.
The Ladies like to Lunch fundraising group began in 2014 and has raised more than $70,000 towards the Cancer Council NSW. The group is continuing their fundraising efforts for the upcoming Relay for Life in November and recently supporting Stars of Sydney South West and cancer patients at Liverpool Hospital.
The group's aim is to inspire more women to get involved and give back to the community.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
