Spate of house fires prompts safety warning

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) firefighters have renewed calls for people to review their winter fire safety plan after a spate of recent house fires across Fairfield.
On Monday, crews from Smithfield and Yennora managed to contain a fire to the bedroom in Smithfield.
On Saturday night, crews from Smithfield, Bonnyrigg Heights, Parramatta and Cabramatta worked swiftly to contain an electoral fire in Greenfield Park.
It was one of three house fires the Cabramatta crew attended in an eight hours period with house fires also at Liverpool and Canley Heights.
FRNSW remind the community to:
