'Back of the funding line': Fairfield MP slams budget

Fairfield MP Guy Zangari said the 2022/23 NSW budget is a "major disappointment" for the residents of the Fairfield electorate.
Mr Zangari said Fairfield's hard-working families have been "neglected" in the budget with "no real funding" allocated to help them deal with the issues they face including the rising cost of living, education, transport, health and a lack of social housing.
Advertisement
"Our education standards have dropped dramatically and we are currently dealing with a chronic teacher shortage that doesn't look like its going to be remedied any time soon," Mr Zangari said.
"Whilst local infrastructure is at breaking point, teachers burning out, health care workers on the brink of exhaustion, the NSW Liberals and Nationals Government has put the citizens of the Fairfield electorate at the back of the funding line.
"We also have a social housing crisis on our hands in the Fairfield allocation zone with waiting lists blowing out and the government not investing in new stock for the Fairfield area.
"Families are struggling to make ends meet due to the rising costs of living, increased tolls and taxes."
Mr Zangari said the government has once again ignored Fairfield Hospital in the budget and calls to address the increased congestion on local roads.
"Emergency waiting times are the worst ever, paramedics are struggling to keep up with calls and our nurses are overworked. This is an unfair situation for the people of NSW," he said.
"The 2022-2023 NSW budget is a kick in the guts for Fairfield from the state government. Once again Fairfield misses out on essential infrastructure and services. Our community has been ignored.
"The budget is a major disappointment for the residents of the Fairfield electorate. It comes as no surprise that yet again this government has neglected the call from locals for their fair share of funding for the electorate.
"After my repeated representations and calls to government ministers, speeches in the chamber and notices of motions regarding the lack of investment in Fairfield this government has turned a blind eye to the needs of the local community.
"I will continue to advocate for the good people of Fairfield to get the funding they deserve.
"It's time for the premier and the treasurer to stop playing politics and start assisting the residents of the Fairfield electorate that have felt the brunt of the lockdowns over the past two years."
Premier Dominic Perrottet said with this budget, the NSW government sets out a "transformational roadmap" for the decade ahead.
The budget includes an expansion of parental leave for government workers, a $150 back-to-school voucher per child, with subsidies available for pre-school fees and other cost-of-living measures, such as toll rebates, free solar and energy-efficient appliance upgrades.
The centrepiece is a plan to spend up to $5 billion over the next decade to address "childcare deserts" and help women return to work. There will also be a $9.5 million investment in 2022-23 ($78.3 million over 10 years) to improve pathways and park facilities at the Western Sydney Parklands and $26.6 million in 2022-23 towards the continuation of the Western Parkland City Liveability Program, which provides vital community infrastructure and public spaces across eight City Deal council areas.
When handed down the 2022/23 budget, treasurer Matt Kean said: "This budget is about reform, reform to support families and build a brighter future for everyone."
Opposition Leader Chris Minns said the budget was about re-election rather than reform.
"This budget is motivated by an election in March," he said.
Advertisement
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.