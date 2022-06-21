'Back of the funding line': Fairfield MP slams budget

The centrepiece is a plan to spend up to $5 billion over the next decade to address "childcare deserts" and help women return to work. There will also be a $9.5 million investment in 2022-23 ($78.3 million over 10 years) to improve pathways and park facilities at the Western Sydney Parklands and $26.6 million in 2022-23 towards the continuation of the Western Parkland City Liveability Program, which provides vital community infrastructure and public spaces across eight City Deal council areas.

