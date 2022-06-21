Fairfield City Champion
Photos

Operation foils knife-related crime

CB
By Chris Boulous
June 21 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police Commissioner Karen Webb said when someone has a dangerous weapon in their possession, there is a "much greater likelihood" of a small-scale incident escalating into a fatal one.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Fairfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.