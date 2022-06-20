Fairfield City Champion

'Once in a generation': Applications extended for WestInvest grants

CB
By Chris Boulous
June 20 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'Once in a generation': Applications extended for WestInvest grants

Applications for the "very rare" $2 billion WestInvest Community Project Grants program has been extended by four weeks in response to feedback from applicants that they require more time.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Fairfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.