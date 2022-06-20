'Once in a generation': Applications extended for WestInvest grants

Applications for the "very rare" $2 billion WestInvest Community Project Grants program has been extended by four weeks in response to feedback from applicants that they require more time.
Applications for both the $1.6 billion competitive round and $400 million local government allocation will now close at 5pm on Monday, July 25, with successful projects awarded from December 2022.
Advertisement
Projects funded under the $3 billion Westinvest NSW Government allocation will be announced in the second half of the year.
More than 1000 local organisations that successfully submitted a registration of interest for a share of $1.6 billion in WestInvest funding are eligible to apply for funding.
The 15 eligible local councils can also apply for a share in $400 million in direct funding, with each council eligible for between $20 million and $35 million, depending on population size.
Eligible projects must be based in one or more of the 15 eligible Western Sydney Local Government Areas and deliver infrastructure that addresses one of the six focus areas:
"WestInvest is a $5 billion program and a once in a generation opportunity to deliver transformational infrastructure to improve communities in Western Sydney," Treasurer Matt Kean said.
"Programs like WestInvest are very rare and we are committed to ensuring that we take the time to get it right."
Western Sydney Minister Stuart Ayres said: "Allowing applicants more time will result in better applications and ensure that we are funding truly transformational projects for communities in western Sydney."
The WestInvest Program team will continue to hold online Q&A sessions to support applicants.
The 15 Local Government Areas eligible for support through WestInvest are:
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.