Stallions move up

Marconi have marched into second sport and one-point behind league leaders APIA Leichhardt after a dramatic 3-2 victory over Sydney Olympic at Belmore Sportsground on Sunday.
After a scoreless first stanza, the Stallions took a 2-0 lead courtesy of an Olympic own goal and a Charles Lokolingoy header.
Advertisement
But the home team restored parity with Roy O'Donovan converting two penalties in six minutes before substitute Chris Hatfield became the hero when he fired a shot into the top netting after a run down the left flank to seal the win in injury time.
"It's good when those boys [the substitutes] come on and add to what we have and stake a claim for a starting spot," Marconi coach Peter Tsekenis said.
"These boys coming on and doing the job, it's very important to our success."
Meanwhile a rocket from the edge of the area by Mario Shabow proved to be the difference as Blacktown City defeated Sydney United 58 1-0 at Sydney United Sports Centre on Sunday.
The loss broke a five game unbeaten run for the Reds who sit in eighth spot on 21 points.
This Sunday (2pm), United 58 play Rockdale at Rockdale Ilinden Sports Centre. Marconi play Mt Druitt Town Rangers FC on Saturday (7pm) at Marconi Stadium.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.