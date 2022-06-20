Fairfield City Champion

Stallions move up

CB
By Chris Boulous
Updated June 20 2022 - 4:27am, first published 3:55am
All smiles: Marconi striker Charles Lokolingoy celebrates his goal on Sunday. Picture: Damian Briggs/Football NSW.

Marconi have marched into second sport and one-point behind league leaders APIA Leichhardt after a dramatic 3-2 victory over Sydney Olympic at Belmore Sportsground on Sunday.

