Fairfield's first Field Run attracts almost 100 people

Almost 100 participants took part in Fairfield's first Field Run on Saturday at Brenan Park in Smithfield.
Perfect weather greeted those who registered who could walk, jog or run the one, two or three lap flat circuit path.
Advertisement
The two-hour free event catered for people of all ages, abilities and fitness levels with fun activities for the whole family such as face painting, games and music on site. The first 50 registrations got a free goodie bag.
Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone and deputy mayor Dai Le cut the ribbon to open the event which ran from 10am to noon. Council are also hosting the Active Fest and Open Day on Sunday, June 26 (10am to 2.30pm) at the Fairfield Youth and Community Centre.
"We want to encourage more people to get outside and get active, even as the weather gets cooler," Mr Carbone said.
"These programs, coupled with building some of the best playgrounds in Sydney and ongoing improvements to our open spaces, are all part of our commitment to promoting healthy, active and affordable lifestyles."
The Active Fest and Open Day is run in partnership with the NSW Government Office of Sport, and aims to bring more awareness to the Active Kids program which gives eligible families two $100 vouchers for school-enrolled children to use towards sport and active recreation costs each year.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.