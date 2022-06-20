Fairfield-based refugee and Assyrian singer and oud player George Karam said that events like Sunday's Settlement Services International's Spirit of Welcome helps give refugees a sense of belonging in their new homes.
The family-friendly event was held at the Community Refugee Welcome Centre in Callan Park, Lilyfield and is a partnership between SSI and Inner West Council and was funded by the 2021 Inner West Arts Projects Grant.
The day featured live music, dance, film screenings, creative workshops, arts and crafts markets and multicultural food.
"When I arrived in Australia back in 2018 with my wife and daughter, we had to start our lives from the beginning, and forming new connections through refugee support groups like the SSI and the wider communities have a positive impact on resettlement in my new country Australia," said Mr Karam, who performed as part of the full-day public program of activities led by newly arrived artists.
Centre Coordinator Moones Mansoubi said the event showcased the "cultural and artistic contributions" that refugees bring to their new home and highlighted the Community Refugee Welcome Centre as a "creative art hub" for newly arrived people to flourish.
