"Language has been the biggest barrier for Hongmei. She started using our service after finding out about us from a friend. She needed some help when it came to getting her children into preschool and finding out what financial help she was entitled to,'' Truc said. "Hongmei had a lot of anxiety about how she would be able to communicate with the educators, so we found a service with someone who could speak Chinese and would be able to communicate back to her how her son Alston is doing in the service."

