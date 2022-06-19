Hongmei Lei, a Chinese refugee who arrived in Australia as a student 10 years ago and now calls Fairfield home, struggled to understand the importance of putting her children into preschool due to language and financial barriers.
Enter Uniting NSW.ACT and their Links to Early Learning Program which aims to help preschool-aged children access early learning in the year or two before they start school.
Advertisement
Thanks to a friend's advice Hongmei receives support from Uniting Early Learning linker Truc Nguyen and her son Alston, 4, now attends Fairfield Preschool two days a week.
"Language has been the biggest barrier for Hongmei. She started using our service after finding out about us from a friend. She needed some help when it came to getting her children into preschool and finding out what financial help she was entitled to,'' Truc said. "Hongmei had a lot of anxiety about how she would be able to communicate with the educators, so we found a service with someone who could speak Chinese and would be able to communicate back to her how her son Alston is doing in the service."
Hongmei, who is a mother of two, said Truc helped her get Alston into preschool.
"And now he is learning so much," she said. "My son didn't go to school and wasn't learning anything. Truc keeps in contact with me every Monday via video link and she has helped me to spend time with my children through books and reading to them."
Uniting Links to Early Learning coordinator Susie Wilkins said they understand the "complexities" like language and financial limitations when it comes to trying to access service and support programs.
"In fact, we take pride in the networks we have in the local communities we serve and find a lot of our clients through word of mouth," she said.
"Our staff can visit people at home to get things started and we are able to help families to find the service that best suits them and their child, which includes assisting them to complete all the paperwork for enrolment including applying for Child Care Subsidy, access to translation and interpretation services. Plus be on hand to answer the family's queries or concerns in assisting the child to have a great start."
Hongmei has also benefited from Uniting's Home Interaction Program for Parents and Youngsters, (HIPPY). This program, which prioritises people from Culturally and Linguistically Diverse communities, supports parents by delivering a structured curriculum consisting of learning activities designed to help children be 'school ready' and develop their love of learning.
The HIPPY program, which is offered virtually, not only helps young children develop school-readiness skills it also builds networks and friendships in the local area with tutors ex-participants who personally understand the struggles families can face.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.