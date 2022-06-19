Words can't describe how grateful Stavro Qashanna is to be in Australia.
"They provided everything when we got here," said Stavro, who used to support FC Barcelona, but now cheers for the Socceroos.
Advertisement
"I will never forget this."
Stavro and fellow Fairfield resident and Iraqi refugee Isho Gorgees met recently during their CareerSeekers internship at Ventia. The 12-week paid internship provides mid-career professionals and university students with work experience in their chosen field to help them enter the Australian jobs market.
Ventia, a leading essential infrastructure services provider in Australia and New Zealand, has partnered with not-for-profit social enterprise CareerSeekers since 2019 to help new arrivals successfully transition into the workforce.
Stavro and Isho are working on Ventia's Sydney Roads Asset Performance contract
Isho, 22, is in his third year of a Bachelor of Civil Engineering and works in the asset management team, analysing line markings, data and using software to assess infrastructure.
"We have a chance to get experience with this program and I'm learning a lot of things for my future career," said Isho, who fled the northern Iraq city of Mosul in 2014, before being accepted as a refugee by Australia in 2016.
"They teach us how to do well in interviews and apply for different jobs and build our resumes and there's still contact between CareerSeekers and Ventia during our internship.
"I'm really liking it, and Ventia has a good working environment."
Stavro, 24, is in his final year of a Bachelor of Construction and Management degree and works with the civil maintenance team planning jobs to be completed, such as fixing potholes, replacing road signs, and undertaking mowing and cleaning.
"I was a labourer and supervisor for about three or four years, but it's very hard to find a good company," said Stavro, who like Isho, left war-torn Iraq in 2014 when it was no longer safe to stay in the country as Chaldean Catholic Christians.
This program has helped me get experience in my field and I now have experience working with plans.- Stavro Qashanna
"This program has helped me get experience in my field and I now have experience working with plans.
"I'm working for the community and I'm learning at the same time.
"I love the culture and environment at Ventia, and everyone is so happy to help, it's the Australian spirit."
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.