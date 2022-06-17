Our city's next generation were recognised with Fairfield City Mayor's Youth Achievement Awards on Thursday.
Fairfield mayor Frank Carbone presented the winners and highly commended with certificates at a presentation at council chambers.
Advertisement
The awards recognise young individuals and groups who have excelled in the sports, arts, business, humanitarian and community activism arenas.
"It brings us great pleasure each year to recognise local young people making a difference through their demonstration of leadership, passion, commitment and enthusiasm," Mr Carbone said.
"By volunteering and leading significant projects in our community, young people are not only making a positive contribution, they are building essential skills and attributes for life.
"Our young people are tomorrow's leaders and innovators. It's important we shine the light on their achievements to encourage them and show them that we are behind them."
The winners for each award category were:
First Nations Youth Award: Jade Hill. Jade supports cultural initiatives and programs that promote cultural awareness.
Community Spirit Award: Kimberley Pham. Kimberley has participated in school-run Mental Health Day, Clean Up Australia Day and 40 Back Pack Challenge activities.
Creating Change Award: Grace Bowen. Grace founded her school's Green Initiative Club and was instrumental in organising a 'Jersey Day' to raise money for the White Island Volcano eruption in 2019.
Sportsmanship Award: Valentina Malagon Avila. Valentina is a part of the talented football program at Bossley Park High School and also plays for Club Marconi.
Leadership Award: Jonathan Ou and Alisa Lam. Jonathan is involved in various support projects for year 11 students and has participated in Toastmasters International, as well as ABC's limited series Finding Archibald. Alisa has led multiple fundraising efforts at her school including the 2022 prefects Valentine's Day Rose Drive, Red Cross, and Stewart House.
Creative Arts Award: Fanar Moonee. Fanar is an actor and writer from Fairfield whose HSC drama monologue Suicidal Therapy was nominated for OnStage.
New Beginnings Award (newly arrived youth): Steven Asma. Steven arrived from Iraq in 2018 and is an elected member of the Student Representative Council who volunteers his time to assist newly arrived Arabic speaking students.
Entrepreneurial Talent Award: George Alkhoury. George has recently started his own candle making business called Flame of love Candles.
Phoenix Award (personal growth): Laleiah Lakisoe-Mapuna. Laleiah has experienced many adversities and continues to move forward. She recently represented her dance school in Australia's Got Talent.
Outstanding Youth Group Award: Bossley Park High School Wolfgang Robotics. The Bossley Park High School Robotics Club are involved in a multitude of STEM learnings including robotics and coding amongst other skills.
Calm in Crisis Award (COVID-19): Belinda Hanna. Belinda played an important role in communicating public health orders and attending to concerns during the pandemic.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.