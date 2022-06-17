Culture is the key ingredient of winning films

Fairfield resident Marwah Mader made Dolma - a traditional Iraqi dish commonly shared at every family event - for her entry in the My Food Story Competition.
"I want to share something related to my country to show that Iraq is not just about war but that it's a beautiful country with lots of things to share," she said. "Because Dolma is delicious I want to share so people can try.
"The food dish is different in Iraq and Australia because the meat in Iraq tastes more delicious it comes from the farm not the shop."
Ms Mader and fellow Iraqi refugee and Navitas Skilled Futures Youth Class student Marleen Jameel were two of the three winners of the youth food story competition for people from culturally and linguistically diverse backgrounds.
The competition was run by Sydney Local Health District's Youthblock Youth Health Service program Yhunger (Younger Hunger) as part of the Refugee and Asylum Seeking Youth (RASY) project, a collaboration with the NSW Refugee Health Service, Settlement Services International, Western Sydney's Multicultural Health Services and CuriousWorks.
The project invited 14 to 25 year olds to produce a story about a favourite dish that reminded them of "a time, place, people and sensations".
The prize was a two-day filmmaking workshop at Lilyfield's Community Refugee Welcome Centre, culminating in the creation of the dishes on camera, which transformed the winning stories into five-minute short films.
The films were screened at the Powerhouse Youth Theatre in Fairfield on Thursday.
Ms Jameel, of Canley Heights, said she was proud to share her dish - grilled fish (masgouf) - from her homeland with other cultures.
"I liked meeting different people and the planning day was also interesting," she said. "I learnt new words, improved my vocabulary, it has helped me communicate with different people. I have felt there are difficulties because of the language barrier but this project has made me more social."
Navitas Skilled Futures Youth Class teacher Camilla Portela said her whole class embraced the project and submitted entries in English. She said the winning students Marwah and Marleen had grown in confidence and capability through their experience with this project.
"This has really helped these girls move from dependent to independent learners, as part of their transition from being in survival mode for so long to feeling safe to meet new people, visit new places and grow in confidence," Ms Portela said.
"For many refugees their cultural legacy is defined by their past. But they have to replace that with a new life story. And cooking is one of the ways they can do that. It is something positive from their culture that they can pass on to the next generation in a nice way."
Project coordinator Rowena Yamazaki, from Youthblock, said the project encouraged conversations with young people about food, health and wellbeing, especially relating to cultural diversity.
"Food is not just about eating - there is a lot more to it," Ms Yamazaki said.
"It is also about what it means to you, and it can help others understand where you have come from.
"With this [project] we wanted to create a space where we could hear a young person's perspective about how food relates to their settlement journey, in their own words, and their own way."
