Fairfield City Champion

Students get to see 'democracy in action'

Updated June 17 2022 - 7:07am, first published June 16 2022 - 11:00pm
Fairfield student leaders with Fairfield MP Guy Zangari at NSW Parliament.

Student leaders from Mary MacKillop Catholic College, Fairfield High School and Cabramatta High School visited NSW Parliament recently as part of the Secondary Student Leadership program.

