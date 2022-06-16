Students get to see 'democracy in action'

Student leaders from Mary MacKillop Catholic College, Fairfield High School and Cabramatta High School visited NSW Parliament recently as part of the Secondary Student Leadership program.
The students were hosted by Fairfield MP Guy Zangari and were briefed by a number of parliamentarians from the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council regarding their own personal stories of leadership and the issues that are currently being debated in the parliament.
The objective of the program is to foster leadership amongst student leaders and to witness first-hand how democracy is conducted in Australia's oldest Parliament.
"During the visit I encouraged our student leaders to make positive contributions in their own school communities and to develop their leadership skills through active participation in the community," Mr Zangari said.
"The Secondary Student Leadership program is an opportunity for students to see democracy in action as well as meet members of parliament from the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council."
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
