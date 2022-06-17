Fairfield City Champion

Horsley Park growers are pick of the bunch

CB
By Chris Boulous
Updated June 17 2022
Grima's Fresh Farm in Horsley Park was announced as a finalist in the Produce Grower of the Year category.

Two Horsley Park growers have been announced as finalists in the 2022 Sydney Markets Fresh Awards.

