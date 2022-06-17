Horsley Park growers are pick of the bunch

Two Horsley Park growers have been announced as finalists in the 2022 Sydney Markets Fresh Awards.
Grima's Fresh Farm in Horsley Park is one of four finalists in the Produce Grower of the Year category. The family-owned business have been selling their local farm grown vegetables for three generations.
Advertisement
Bagala Bros Australia was named a finalist in the Flower Grower of the Year category. The second generation family owned and has been established for more than 40 years with their rose farm located in Horsley Park.
This year there are 63 finalists, across 15 award categories vying to be crowned the winners at the Fresh Awards gala dinner on June 29 at the International Convention Centre Sydney.
Retailers and growers are evaluated through an intensive mystery shopping program and are judged on produce quality and freshness, customer service and industry knowledge, store appearance and innovative approaches.
Sydney Markets chief executive Brad Latham said after being forced to cancel The Fresh Awards the last two years, they were making up for lost time by celebrating the achievements of the fresh industry with an event "bigger and better" than ever.
"We look forward to celebrating the many businesses that make up our Markets community," Mr Latham said.
"This year, we have an exciting new category for non-retail/studio florists, recognising those who work with flowers in the events industry, styling and merchandising."
Sydney Markets, which is home to the Sydney Produce Market, Sydney Flower Market and Sydney Growers Market, is supplied by more than 20,000 local and interstate growers.
Produce Grower of the Year finalists
Flower Grower of the Year finalists
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.