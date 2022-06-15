Free heart health checks to assess risk factors

Free heart health checks will be held at Guildford West Sports Ground on Saturday, June 18 (2pm to 6pm) and Friday, June 24 (6pm to 10pm) as part of the Heart Health Tour - an initiative of the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute (VCCRI) in partnership with Heartbeat of Football.
Made possible through a a $40,000 grant from IMB Bank Community Foundation, the Heart Health Tour provides free heart health checks that assess the three key modifiable risk factors that contribute to heart disease: blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol.
Heart attack is a leading cause of hospitalisation and death in Australia, claiming on average 19 lives every day. Every nine minutes, one person is hospitalised due to a heart attack.
