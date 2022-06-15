Fairfield City Champion

Free heart health checks to assess risk factors

Updated June 15 2022 - 11:11pm, first published 10:42pm
Free heart health checks to assess risk factors

Free heart health checks will be held at Guildford West Sports Ground on Saturday, June 18 (2pm to 6pm) and Friday, June 24 (6pm to 10pm) as part of the Heart Health Tour - an initiative of the Victor Chang Cardiac Research Institute (VCCRI) in partnership with Heartbeat of Football.

