Wests Tigers granted approval to enter the NRLW in 2023

By Finn Coleman
Updated June 15 2022 - 4:21am, first published 4:20am
For the first time ever, the Wests Tigers will field a team in the NRLW in 2023, following the approval of its license application by the ARL Commission.

