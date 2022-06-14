Hughes Street Car park commended at awards

The Hughes Street car park in Cabramatta was awarded a commendation in the Commercial and Multi-Residential Exterior category at the recent 2022 Dulux Colour Awards.
Designed by Collins and Turner, the judge's said the Dutton Plaza car park was a "clear and convincing" demonstration of colour usage to engage and enliven an otherwise-bland urban environment and utilitarian structure.
Advertisement
The judge's added: "The bold palette applied to aluminium tube screens results in a play of vibrant shades that merge to appear as a textured red when seen from afar. This is in deliberate contrast to a series of green walls applied to the east and west elevations. The complementary facade treatments elevate the car park to a landmark, which adds to the pedestrian as well as the driver experience."
Opened last year, the car park provides an additional 219 new car park spaces for the busy Cabramatta town centre and takes the total number of car park spaces to 991 in the precinct.
The building includes richly coloured facade treatments alongside integrated planting in vertical green walls with the colours directly influenced by visitors to the area.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.