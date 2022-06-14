Fairfield City Champion

Hughes Street Car park commended at awards

CB
By Chris Boulous
Updated June 14 2022 - 11:08pm, first published 10:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Hughes Street car park in Cabramatta was awarded a commendation in the Commercial and Multi-Residential Exterior category at the recent 2022 Dulux Colour Awards.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Fairfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.