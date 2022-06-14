'One person too many': Long weekend traffic operation concludes

Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden, said the type of behaviour shown by a small number of motorists during the four-day Queens Birthday long weekend traffic operation is unacceptable.
"While the rest of the state abides by the road rules, they are extremely lucky they did not harm themselves or other road users," Assistant Commissioner McFadden said.
"Over the weekend, one person lost their life in a crash at Sutton Forest. While this is four less than the same period last year, it is still one person too many.
"While the operation has now concluded, rest assured - we will continue to have our officers proactively patrolling the streets to take the appropriate action against those who drive dangerously."
The state-wide road policing operation, which saw double demerits in force from Friday to Monday, saw officers target speeding, drink and drug driving, driving while fatigued, mobile phone, helmet and other traffic offences.
During the high-visibility campaign, 3197 people were issued infringement notices for speeding and 273 people were charged with drink-driving.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
