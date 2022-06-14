More super parks to come

Fairfield City is becoming renowned for its super parks - Deerbush all abilities playground, the 3600 square metre Koonoona Park and our well-loved Fairfield Adventure Park - and two more are on their way.
Like all our super parks, the two new upgraded parks at Bareena Park, Canley Vale and Fairfield Heights Park, due for completion this time next year, will have something for everyone.
Both parks will have a high quality accessible play area with their own custom designed central play structure.
In addition there will be other play equipment including a flying fox, swing sets and more.
There will be accessible outdoor fitness equipment including senior focused fitness units, circuit walking paths, a children's cycle and scooter path, seating and an Exeloo.
Council will spend $4 million on the upgrades after successfully applying for NSW Government's Public Spaces Legacy Program.
Parks are really important. They give families an affordable opportunity to get out and about, get some fresh air and be active.
It's also important that there is something for all ages - playgrounds for the young, walking and cycling tracks and outdoor fitness equipment for older family members and picnic and green spaces for all.
In the next year there will also be upgrades to Carrawood Park in Villawood and more outdoor fitness equipment and exercise paths.
I'm looking forward to council opening these quality play and recreation spaces next year.
Quality recreation spaces improve our health, are good for social engagement and mental wellbeing.
They bring people and families together and keeps us healthy and active.
