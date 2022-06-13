A hat-trick from Alec Urosevski has ended Marconi's 10-game unbeaten streak with Rockdale Ilinden defeating the Stallions 3-1 at Rockdale Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday.
Coming off four straight losses, Rockdale were able to overcome Marconi defender Roberto Speranza's early goal and net three goals courtesy of Urosevski.
The Stallions were unable to convert their chances and now slip to fifth place on a congested NPL NSW Men's ladder.
"Every time you don't lose you're one step closer to losing a game, it was probably a game that we had to lose," Marconi coach Peter Tsekenis said. "It just wasn't our day, it wasn't our best performance and things didn't fall for us and you've just gotta take it and move on and work on things."
Meanwhile, Sydney United 58 have extended their unbeaten run to five with a 1-0 win against Northbridge Bulls at Sydney United Sports Centre on Sunday. A Yianni Perkatis volley from outside the box was the difference between the two teams as the Reds secured their sixth win of the season to move into finals calculations.
"There's still room for improvement in particular in the front third because we are squandering chances," United 58 coach Miro Vlastelica said.
