Marconi lose to Rockdale, Sydney United 58 defeat Northbridge

By Chris Boulous
Updated June 13 2022 - 11:05pm, first published 9:00pm
Tough: Stallions skipper Marko Jesic looks to win possession on Sunday at Rockdale Ilinden Sports Centre. Pictures: John Veage

A hat-trick from Alec Urosevski has ended Marconi's 10-game unbeaten streak with Rockdale Ilinden defeating the Stallions 3-1 at Rockdale Ilinden Sports Centre on Sunday.

