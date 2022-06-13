Campaign targets gambling behaviour

The TV and radio campaign, which will run for three months, will also promote the state government's new GambleAware website which is a one-stop shop for information, education, support and treatment. It has tools and resources to help people check in on their gambling, learn how to gamble safely, support their loved ones or exclude themselves from gambling. Nearly one in 10 gamblers in NSW are considered at risk of harm, and this cohort accounts for 70 per cent of total gambling expenditure.

