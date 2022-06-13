Fairfield City Champion

Campaign targets gambling behaviour

June 13 2022 - 12:00am
Be aware: The campaign features light-hearted scenarios showing how some gambling behaviour can jeopardise relationships, jobs and children. Details: gambleaware.nsw.gov.au

The director of NSW's Office of Responsible Gambling Natalie Wright said the new Be Aware Be GambleAware campaign highlights the potential impacts of risky gambling behaviour on jobs, relationships and children.

