Campaign targets gambling behaviour

The director of NSW's Office of Responsible Gambling Natalie Wright said the new Be Aware Be GambleAware campaign highlights the potential impacts of risky gambling behaviour on jobs, relationships and children.
"The campaign also encourages parents to check their children's video games for any elements that promote gambling," Ms Wright said. "We know that many people can gamble safely and don't experience difficulties, however some people can develop serious harms that can have devastating impacts for them and their families."
The TV and radio campaign, which will run for three months, will also promote the state government's new GambleAware website which is a one-stop shop for information, education, support and treatment. It has tools and resources to help people check in on their gambling, learn how to gamble safely, support their loved ones or exclude themselves from gambling. Nearly one in 10 gamblers in NSW are considered at risk of harm, and this cohort accounts for 70 per cent of total gambling expenditure.
