Man injured in home invasion at Villawood

A man has been assaulted during a home invasion in Villawood on Saturday night.
Just after 11.30pm on June 11, emergency services were called to a home on Koonoona Avenue, following reports of a home invasion.
Advertisement
The occupant of the granny flat answered a knock at the door, when he was punched in the face, knocking him to the ground unconscious
Two men - wearing balaclavas - entered the home and threatened the female occupant with a firearm, before stealing clothing and fleeing.
The injured man had been live streaming on a social media platform at the time and police were notified.
Officers attached to Fairfield City Police Area Command attended along with NSW Ambulance paramedics.
The 33-year-old man was treated for a laceration to his head and taken to Liverpool Hospital in a stable condition. A crime scene was established, which has been forensically examined.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.