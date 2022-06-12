They say not all heroes wear capes. Well little Benson Men is a hero and he wears a cape.
The three-year-old has gone through a lot in his short life. At 20-weeks gestation it was discovered his heartbeat was only 50-beats per minute. Born via C-section at 36-weeks (because he wouldn't survive a natural labour), he was put straight on life-support and on day one had open heart surgery to have a pacemaker installed. When he wasn't improving, he was put back on life-support after five days and doctors found other issues with his heart which resulted in 13 surgeries over three months.
But just like his favourite superhero Thor, he battled his congenital heart disease (CHD) and the prognosis is good with another surgery to fix the atrial septal defect (hole in the heart) planned in the next six months. Benson is not alone. CHD affects eight babies born in Australia every day. On June 17 and 18, TreeTops Adventures are holding a Hero For HeartKids event to raise awareness and funds for CHD.
The public is invited to book an adventure and on the day come dressed up as their favourite superhero to support the real heroes - the thousands of brave children who are living with the life-threatening challenges of CHD, which is one the biggest causes of death in Australian babies.
In 2022, HeartKids - who provide lifelong support for those with CHD and their families and funds life-saving research - is on a mission to help the 72,000 Australians who show strength and courage every day as they battle congenital heart disease.
HeartKids chief executive Fiona Ellis said: "Hero for HeartKids is an opportunity for the Australian community to harness their superhuman powers and be a positive force, directly helping seriously ill children and their families."
Benson's mum Cherie said HeartKids were a "great support" with food and parking vouchers.
"When times got tough and you have to stay by the bedside 24/7, there is often times you want to speak to someone who can just be a support to you and listen and give you guidance and point you in the right direction - and HeartKids did that for me," she said.
All money raised through Hero For HeartKids events goes to providing support for families with children undergoing heart surgery, with hospital support services, a helpline, parent networking programs, and financial support for families who are doing it tough.
