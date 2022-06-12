The three-year-old has gone through a lot in his short life. At 20-weeks gestation it was discovered his heartbeat was only 50-beats per minute. Born via C-section at 36-weeks (because he wouldn't survive a natural labour), he was put straight on life-support and on day one had open heart surgery to have a pacemaker installed. When he wasn't improving, he was put back on life-support after five days and doctors found other issues with his heart which resulted in 13 surgeries over three months.

