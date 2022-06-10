Youth parliament: Student tackles diversity

Dustin Dao - the son of Vietnamese refugees - knows just how important inclusion and diversity is.
"For me, the opportunity of Australia as an inclusive environment has allowed me to achieve academic success and I have learn a lot from my parents who had to endure hardships and struggles when they first arrived," he said.
"By creating a more inclusive environment and encouraging diversity, you provide opportunities for younger people to achieve success."
The Fairfield resident was recently elected as the shadow minister for Inclusion and Diversity at the Y NSW Youth Parliament training camp.
The Youth Parliament is a year-long program for young people throughout the state, and 2022 is its 20th year.
The students are preparing to debate their bills they developed at the camp on the floors of NSW Parliament in July.
Since its inception, six pieces of the Youth Parliament youth legislation have been passed into NSW Law, including the recent Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme.
Dustin, 17, who is studying a bachelor of law/arts majoring in politics at the University of Sydney said they are focusing on inclusion in the workplace and the fair treatment of workers.
"As someone of colour, inclusion and diversity is a very important issue for me especially living in south-west Sydney so I wanted to focus on that issue," said Dustin, who hopes to one day pursue a political career.
"If the environment is more inclusive and diverse it fosters opportunities for individuals to achieve success."
Youth Parliament returns to in-person activities in 2022 after COVID forced the last two seasons of Youth Parliament to be held virtually.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
