Raveesh's breakout summer rewarded

Not even the near 40-degree temperature could stop Fairfield Liverpool wicketkeeper Raveesh Srivastava from reaching a goal six years in the making.
The 22-year-old enjoyed a breakout summer for the Lions capped off with his maiden first grade century against Parramatta in December.
His knock of 105 not out included five boundaries and a six in a two and a half hour innings in the searing heat.
"The sun had drained me; I couldn't even express all my emotions," he said.
"I was stoked and even happier the team won."
Srivastava, who made his first grade debut in 2016, had his best ever NSW Premier Cricket season scoring 652 runs at an average of 54 and completing 20 dismissals behind the stumps.
His efforts were recognised recently by being named in the Men's First-Grade Team of the Year as a batsman. He also won the Grant Lambert medal as the Lions' player of the year.
"I was honoured my performances were recognised," Srivastava told the Champion from Darwin where he is spending the winter playing for the Nightcliff Cricket Club to further develop his game.
"All the hard work and me understanding my game came to fruition."
