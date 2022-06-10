Fairfield City Champion

Raveesh's breakout summer rewarded

CB
By Chris Boulous
June 10 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Not even the near 40-degree temperature could stop Fairfield Liverpool wicketkeeper Raveesh Srivastava from reaching a goal six years in the making.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Fairfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.