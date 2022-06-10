Deanna Lombardino was working in the hospitality industry as an event stylist when pandemic-induced lockdowns put her job on hold.
So what was the Bonnyrigg Heights resident to do?
"I've found the thing I'm passionate about," she said.
"I had been working in event styling for seven years and I enjoyed using silk flowers to create displays. I enrolled in a TAFE NSW course in the job I was already doing so I would always have that qualification behind me. After that I changed direction aiming for a floristry career."
In 2020, Ms Lombardino took advantage of fee-free training and got her Certificate III in Events at TAFE NSW. In 2021, she completed her Certificate III in Floristry and this year she has enrolled in the Certificate IV in Floristry. Last year she was successful in getting a job working at Floral Prescriptions in Westmead Hospital.
"This is a career I enjoy and as I gain more experience, I think I would like to open my own floristry business in the future, " the 22-year-old said.
"I've always worked with silk flowers but using fresh flowers adds a whole new dimension. I'm now working on my advanced floristry techniques, technical skills, and leadership and business skills.
"These TAFE NSW floristry courses have been a perfect extension of the skills I had from working in events."
Ms Lombardino, who was part of a group of TAFE NSW students who won a swag of awards for their wearable floral designs as part of the Sydney Royal Easter Show's opening, studies under master florist and TAFE NSW teacher, David Berger.
"Deanna is a shining example of someone who has been able to really build on the skills she already had when she came to TAFE NSW," Mr Berger said.
"We've been able to help her develop her passion for floristry with a mix of hands-on skills and knowledge that will arm her with the confidence to make a fulfilling and lasting career in this industry."
