Free native trees for residents

This latest round of the state government's Free Tree Giveaway is focusing on providing native tree options, including fingerlimes, native thyme and lemon myrtle and giving residents the added bonus of growing something they might one day be able to eat.
Up to 9000 trees - from red waratahs to the hardy Wynyarbbie Gem - are available for residents from all 33 LGAs across Greater Sydney, who have not already received a free tree in 2022.
The giveaway was started almost two years ago so far more than 45,000 trees have been planted.
"The last giveaway alone saw 6000 trees claimed in just a matter of days," Planning Minister Anthony Roberts said.
"More trees mean more shade, cleaner air, and healthier, happier and more resilient communities, so bolstering our tree numbers is something we can all get behind."
To deliver the giveaway, the state government has partnered with Aboriginal owned and operated social enterprise IndigiGrow.
"This partnership helps us to provide apprenticeships for our young people, where they learn traditional plant knowledge and gain nationally-recognised training at the same time," IndigiGrow CEO Peter Cooley said.
