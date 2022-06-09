Fairfield City Champion

Free native trees for residents

CB
By Chris Boulous
June 9 2022 - 3:30am
This latest round of the state government's Free Tree Giveaway is focusing on providing native tree options, including fingerlimes, native thyme and lemon myrtle and giving residents the added bonus of growing something they might one day be able to eat.

