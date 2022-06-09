Jiena's lashing journey goes full circle

Jiena Liulilova sat in her chair in front of her computer in her corporate 9 to 5 job she had spent years at university working towards and one thing went through her mind.
"This is boring," said Jiena, who started JL Lash and Beauty more than 10-years ago.
"Up until I was 20-year-old I was living my parent's dream: go to uni and get a corporate job. I have always done beauty on the side and worked part-time in beauty and after a few years I decided to start my own beauty business."
Jiena was one of the first in Sydney to introduce Russian volume eyelash extensions which involves multiple super fine extensions, made into fan and applied to one of your lashes. She works out of her home-based Smithfield salon and at a spa in Castle Hill.
A full set of these eyelash extensions can take up to three-hours and requires the "hands of a surgeon".
She also helping changing the lives of people by teaching people about "lashing" and helping others start their own business.
And as for her advice for people starting their own lashing journey?
"Practice. Don't be afraid to make mistakes," she said.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
