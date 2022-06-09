Fairfield City Champion

Jiena's lashing journey goes full circle

CB
By Chris Boulous
June 9 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jiena Liulilova helps train other women to do eyelash extensions. Picture: Simon Bennett

Jiena Liulilova sat in her chair in front of her computer in her corporate 9 to 5 job she had spent years at university working towards and one thing went through her mind.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Fairfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.