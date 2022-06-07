Do the test: Push for bowel cancer screening uptake

The Cancer Institute NSW estimates that between January and June this year more than 100,000 of the potentially life-saving free bowel cancer screening kits sent out have not been returned.
The latest data from the National Cancer Screening Register shows that only 36.2 per cent of eligible people in Fairfield are completing their bowel screening test.
Advertisement
The numbers from the Cancer Institute NSW reveal around 115 people in the Fairfield LGA are diagnosed with bowel cancer each year (more than two people every week) and close to 40 people die of bowel cancer each year.
Alarmingly, in Fairfield only 12 per cent of bowel cancers are detected early (localised) when the chance of survival is at 90 per cent. Bowel cancer is expected to claim the life of more than 1800 people in NSW this year.
The National Bowel Cancer Screening Program sends a bowel cancer screening test kit to all eligible Australians aged 50 to 74, every two years. This free kit, which can be done at home, can detect cancer early and, in some cases, help to prevent cancer by picking up changes before symptoms develop.
Christopher Horn, program manager of bowel screening at Cancer Institute NSW, said he is concerned life-saving screening tests could be left sitting in drawers.
"The fact that there could be more than 100,000 of these life-saving kits sitting in junk drawers next to old phone chargers and pizza flyers should be a real wake-up call," Mr Horn said.
"This June, we are urging people to get their kits out of the drawer, check the expiry date on the back of the kit, and Do the Test. It could save your life.
"If your kit has been in the drawer for some time, make sure to check the expiry date. If it's expired, you can contact the National Cancer Screening Register online or call 1800 627 701 to have a free replacement bowel cancer screening kit mailed to you."
Mr Horn said bowel cancer is the second biggest cancer killer in NSW but if it's found early it can be successfully treated in more than 90 per cent of cases.
"The bowel cancer screening kit won't save your life in the drawer. Do the test today. We know that people who start doing the test tend to continue with this good habit when the kit arrives in the post every two years," Mr Horn said.
"We know the single biggest risk factor for getting bowel cancer is getting older. Receiving a bowel cancer screening kit on your 50th birthday may be confronting or unwelcome, but to be honest, it's a gift that could save your life."
Rosie, 53, had a polyp detected and removed after completing the free bowel cancer screening test.
"When I turned 50, I received the free bowel cancer screening kit. I didn't think I needed to do the test. Then the test results came back, and something had been detected. When I received the all-clear it was a huge relief knowing I had prevented a cancer from occurring," Rosie said.
John, 54, said the test is "really easy" to do.
"It's like being your own little scientist. I am always telling my mates when you get the test in the mail do it straight away, don't delay," said John, who was keen to do the test as his father had passed away from bowel cancer.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.