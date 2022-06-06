LED street light replacement nears completion

Get ready for a brighter future!
I'm pleased to report that council's partnership with Endeavour Energy to replace all street light bulbs across the city to brighter and safer LEDs is on track to be completed by the end of this month.
The new lights provide brighter and higher quality lighting and improve public safety. The lighting is much whiter and replaces the older lights which were more 'yellow'.
So far almost 7000, or 45 per cent of our street lights, have been changed to the new lighting. The lights placed to date have focussed on both local streets and major arterial roads.
The new lights don't need to be replaced as often, lasting 5 to 10 times longer than the existing street lights. They use significantly less energy, reducing emissions, and are cheaper to maintain.
We are one of the first councils to partner with Endeavour Energy to convert all our 15,300 streetlights to the LED lighting.
I'm proud of council's proactive embrace of the new lights, which are already saving money and the environment.
Endeavour Energy is responsible for our street light maintenance and I encourage you to contact them if you see a street light that needs replacing. Simply visit endeavourenergy.com.au and complete the easy to fill out repair request form.
You can also save the environment and on energy bills by converting your household or business' lights to LEDs. The NSW State Government's Energy Savings scheme heavily subsidises a qualified electrician to change the lights for eligible customers. Changing just 20 lights can save you more than $200 off your yearly bill. For more information and to apply visit www.service.nsw.gov.au/transaction/discounted-energy-efficient-lighting.
