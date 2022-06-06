Fairfield City Champion
Opinion

LED street light replacement nears completion

By Frank Carbone, Fairfield Mayor
Updated June 6 2022 - 10:25pm, first published 10:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LED street light replacement nears completion

Get ready for a brighter future!

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Fairfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.