Marconi draw, lose the lead

Marconi's stay at the top of the National Premier Leagues NSW Men's competition lasted only a week as the Stallions escaped with a 1-1 draw against Blacktown City at Marconi Stadium on Saturday night.
Such is the closeness on the competition, the Stallions - who extended their uneaten run to 10 games - are now in third spot with the top six teams separated by only three points.
A sensational 96th minute strike from the edge of the 18-yard box by defender Roberto Speranza allowed the Stallions to escape with a draw after the visitors went ahead in the 65th minute from a penalty from Grant Lynch.
Marconi coach Peter Tsekenis described the match as an "arm wrestle".
Meanwhile, Sydney United 58 staged a comeback of their own to salvage a 2-2 draw with Mt Druitt Town Rangers on Friday night at Popondetta Park. Coming off back-to-back wins, the Reds trailed 2-0 at the break before, Chris Payne and Patrick Antelmi netted in the final quarter of the game.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
