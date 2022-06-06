Fairfield City Champion

Marconi draw, lose the lead

CB
By Chris Boulous
June 6 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
High above: Taylor McDonald wins a header for Marconi on Saturday night. Picture: Football NSW/Brett Nielsen

Marconi's stay at the top of the National Premier Leagues NSW Men's competition lasted only a week as the Stallions escaped with a 1-1 draw against Blacktown City at Marconi Stadium on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Fairfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.