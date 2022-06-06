Firefighters extricate man from vehicle following car crash

Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) extricated a 45-year-old man from his vehicle following a car crash in Fairfield East on Monday morning.
Firefighters attended the incident in Normanby Street at 6.30am, with the man crashing into a parked truck and trapped for some time. NSW Ambulance treated the man for injuries before firefighters extricated him from the vehicle. The man was later transported to hospital.
