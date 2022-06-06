St Johns Park lawn bowler Ben Twist is set to fulfil a "lifelong dream" after being selected for the Australian lawn bows team for the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
Twist, who helped St Johns Park Bowling Club win the grade one state pennant earlier this year, is part of the 18-person Jackaroos squad that will look to tame the slower, heavier greens in the United Kingdom in July.
"Over the moon doesn't quite sum it up. Knowing that I'm heading over to the UK to fulfill a lifelong dream and represent my country is a very proud moment. It sounds a bit cliché; but it is a dream come true," he said.
"Playing in a Commonwealth Games always remained at the top of the list of goals."
The 32-year-old has almost 100 international appearances to his name after making his Australian debut in 2018. He was part of the Jackaroos team that wrapped up the 2022 Trans Tasman Test Series a day early at Club Tamborine at the weekend winning his opening triples match 31-6 against New Zealand.
Australia has won 14 Commonwealth Games lawn bowls gold medals, but they have never won one in England, Wales or Scotland.
