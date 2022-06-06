Fairfield City Champion

St Johns Park lawn bowler Ben Twist is bound for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games

CB
By Chris Boulous
Updated June 6 2022 - 1:17am, first published 12:28am
St Johns Park lawn bowler Ben Twist is set to fulfil a "lifelong dream" after being selected for the Australian lawn bows team for the upcoming Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

