Police target organised criminal networks in south-west Sydney

South West Metropolitan Region Commander, Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith said they targeted the "who's who" of criminality in south-west Sydney last week during a coordinated week of action targeting members, associates, and facilitators of organised criminal networks (OCNs) under Strike Force Hawk.
"Rebels, Finks and Lone Wolves OMCG - you'd be hard pressed to find someone in that world who didn't get a home visit," Assistant Commissioner Smith said.
"The Hawk model is about using classified and declassified intelligence from a number of sources to disrupt the operational business of OCNs.
"It is the first time the organisation has sought to utilise general duty officers and criminal investigator staff in such a method outside of specialist units.
"This allows us to target and disrupt organised crime at the street, mid and upper-levels simultaneously within a specific OCN network or more broadly to prevent violent crime."
During the operation - which ran daily between Monday, May 30 and Friday, June 3 - police seized around $150,000 cash, 1.5kg cannabis, 150 grams of methylamphetamine, numerous prohibited weapons and three stolen motor vehicles. Police executed 52 Firearm Prohibition Order (FPO) searches in five days.
Seven men were arrested after a clandestine laboratory was discovered and subsequently dismantled with the assistance of the Drug and Firearms Squad's Chemical Operations Unit about midnight on Friday. In total, 15 men were charged over the course of the week.
Strike Force Hawk commenced in October 2021 and has since led to the seizure of more than 80 firearms and 3300 rounds of ammunition, $2.9 million cash, and prohibited drugs with a combined estimated potential street value of about $9.1 million. The strike force continues to work closely with Raptor Squad, Taskforce Erebus and the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) to disrupt serious crime in communities.
