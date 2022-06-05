Fairfield City Champion

Police target organised criminal networks in south-west Sydney

June 5 2022
South West Metropolitan Region Commander, Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith said they targeted the "who's who" of criminality in south-west Sydney last week during a coordinated week of action targeting members, associates, and facilitators of organised criminal networks (OCNs) under Strike Force Hawk.

