Police target organised criminal networks in south-west Sydney

Strike Force Hawk commenced in October 2021 and has since led to the seizure of more than 80 firearms and 3300 rounds of ammunition, $2.9 million cash, and prohibited drugs with a combined estimated potential street value of about $9.1 million. The strike force continues to work closely with Raptor Squad, Taskforce Erebus and the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC) to disrupt serious crime in communities.