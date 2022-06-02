Fairfield City Champion

'Placemaking initiative': Work starts on $18 million Bankstown Airport transformation

CB
By Chris Boulous
June 2 2022 - 11:30pm
Bankstown Airport.`

Sydney Metro Airports chief executive Daniel Jarosch said they are putting "people at the heart of the next chapter" of Bankstown Airport by creating an attractive place for people to connect, socialise and enjoy.

