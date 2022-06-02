'Placemaking initiative': Work starts on $18 million Bankstown Airport transformation

Sydney Metro Airports chief executive Daniel Jarosch said they are putting "people at the heart of the next chapter" of Bankstown Airport by creating an attractive place for people to connect, socialise and enjoy.
Work has started on an $18 million community amenity program at Bankstown Airport
Funded by Sydney Metro Airports and airport owner Aware Super, stage one of the Airport Placemaking Project includes a major amenity upgrade to improve the experience for general aviation, operators, customers and visitors alike.
The first stage, which is due for completion later this year, includes:
"We're delighted to press ahead with this placemaking initiative and make a real positive and sustainable difference to the community we operate in by making Bankstown Airport a thriving and diverse destination that connects aviation, commerce and the community," Mr Jarosch said.
Bankstown Airport serves as a hub for emergency services, general aviation, training, logistics and destination retail and employs more than 2000 people.
The Airport Placemaking Project is part of the Bankstown Airport master plan which forecasts the airport will contribute $1.64 billion per annum and almost 1700 new jobs to the NSW economy over five years.
Aware Super chief executive Deanne Stewart said: "Every day we strive to deliver the best outcomes for our members, their families and the communities in which they live - and Bankstown Airport is an asset that does exactly that. We're delighted to support the airport's placemaking enhancements with continued investment in this critical aviation asset, building on previous projects such as the NSW Police PolAir hangar and terminal upgrade."
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
