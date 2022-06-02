Fairfield City Champion

Man charged over alleged 'tap and go' frauds

Updated June 2 2022 - 2:57am, first published 2:51am
The Raptor Squad have charged a Nomads OMCG associate after more than $40,000 in gift cards and stolen identity documents were recovered as part of ongoing investigations into numerous alleged banking frauds.

