Man charged over alleged 'tap and go' frauds

The Raptor Squad have charged a Nomads OMCG associate after more than $40,000 in gift cards and stolen identity documents were recovered as part of ongoing investigations into numerous alleged banking frauds.
Last month, detectives from the State Crime Command's Raptor Squad commenced inquiries after receiving several reports of fraudulent electronic transactions across Sydney.
Following extensive inquiries, officers attached to Raptor Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle on Edensor Road at Canley Heights around 7.40am on Wednesday, June 1.
A 39-year-old man, who was a passenger in the car, was subjected to a search and allegedly found to be in possession of five mobile phones and two ledger books containing stolen personal information.
The man was arrested and taken to Fairfield Police Station.
A short time later, Raptor Tactical officers executed a search warrant at a home on Barlow Crescent at Canley Heights.
During a subsequent search, police allegedly located and seized more than 20 mobile phones and 100 credit and debit cards in various names, 160 gift cards totalling more than $40,000, various ledger books containing stolen personal information, and luxury jewellery.
All seized items will undergo further forensic examination.
The man has since been charged with four counts of dishonestly obtaining property by deception, two counts of dealing with identity info to commit indictable offence and recklessly dealing with proceeds of crime more than $5,000.
Police will allege in court the man used stolen banking and identification details to facilitate numerous fraudulent 'tap and go' payments and cardless cash withdrawals across Sydney.
He was refused bail to appear at Liverpool Local Court on Thursday, June 2.
