Young Lions get Blues call-up

By Chris Boulous
June 2 2022 - 2:00am
Cameron Frendo.

Fairfield Liverpool young guns Cameron Frendo and Yuva Nishchay have been recognised for their strong form over the summer with selection in the NSW under-19 Metropolitan Academy.

