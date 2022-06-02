Young Lions get Blues call-up

Fairfield Liverpool young guns Cameron Frendo and Yuva Nishchay have been recognised for their strong form over the summer with selection in the NSW under-19 Metropolitan Academy.
Coming off an injury plagued 2020/21 season, Frendo, a left-arm orthodox bowler, started the season in third grade before earning his first grade debut for the Lions before turning 17.
Prestons Hornets junior Nishchay also made his first grade debut for the Lions this summer. Despite injury limiting him to eight games, the all-rounder had a strong finish to the season.
In total, six Fairfield Liverpool cricketers were selected in NSW youth academies.
Lions fourth grade leg-spinner Keyan Patel made the under-16 Metropolitan Academy while teammate Yash Deshmukh and Green Valley junior Riley Collison made the under-15s Metropolitan Academy.
Second grade bowler Jaiveer Dhanoa made the under-17 Metropolitan Academy.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
