Prairiewood High School student Annabel Huor said she will use her $20,000 Harding Miller Education Foundation Scholarship to "strengthen and accelerate" her education to help achieve her dreams.
Annabel was one of 10 students from Fairfield and Liverpool to receive a scholarship which are awarded to high potential girls in year 9, who are experiencing low socio-economic circumstances.
The four-year scholarship provides students with new laptops, high speed internet, face-to-face and online tutoring, subject and career guidance, mentoring and financial support to help cover the costs of uniforms, books and school expenses.
In total there were 162 scholarships winners across Australia this year, including 70 from NSW. The local recipients were:
"My parents have limited English and cannot afford to pay for our tuition fees. Sharing a laptop with my brother to complete schoolwork efficiently, becomes difficult, especially in lockdown," Annabel said.
"I will be able to pay school fees, excursions, purchase school equipment and have access to effective technology to work efficiently. The funds will help to relieve the disadvantage I face because of my socio-economic background."
For Manasseh Mauga-Hall from Miller Technology High School, she said being a successful recipient of a Miller Harding Scholarship will "greatly impact" her ability to achieve her dreams of pursuing a tertiary education.
"My mother is a single parent and she is totally reliant on Centrelink support to raise myself and my four other siblings that live with us. The financial benefit of the scholarship enables me to purchase technology and school supplies that I would otherwise not be able to afford," she said.
"I am highly committed to my high school studies and once I successfully complete my Higher School Certificate in 2025 I would like to attend University and study a degree in Science focusing on Ecology and Biology. If successful I will be the first member of my family to attend university. I know this would make myself and my family very proud."
Harding Miller Education Foundation executive director Cara Varian said they were all about "breaking barriers" with some 800 young women having been given a scholarship since they started offering them in 2016.
"Where these young women have faced barriers, we are offering them a pathway through school and also potentially to university," Ms Varian said.
"These students have the potential to become leaders in their fields and we hope that the scholarship gives them the support they need to understand and achieve that potential.
"We're pleased and proud to support these talented young women. We really want to encourage them to really believe in themselves and know they are capable of anything they put their minds to."
Ms Varian said applications open for the next round of scholarships on July 13.
"If you're a girl in Year 8, who thinks that your lack of computer, internet or mentoring is holding you back from success, we'd love to hear from you," Ms Varian said.
"And of course we would love to hear from more generous donors who can help us fund this program and the wonderful outcomes it is driving for young women."
