Local students benefit from Harding Miller Education Foundation scholarships

By Chris Boulous
Updated June 2 2022 - 12:46am, first published 12:30am
Harding Miller Education Foundation Scholarship recipients: Zainab Fadel, Kim Ly, Suzanna Phan, Aysha Phung and Michelle Nguyen.

Prairiewood High School student Annabel Huor said she will use her $20,000 Harding Miller Education Foundation Scholarship to "strengthen and accelerate" her education to help achieve her dreams.

