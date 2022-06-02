'Amazing' David Delany is recognised

Salvation Army Pastor David Delany, more commonly known as "Father David" in the community, has been recognised for his efforts in helping disadvantaged and vulnerable community members with one of the 2022 Fairfield Electorate's Community Service Awards.
The former Wakeley resident led the Fairfield Salvation Army for three and a half years before moving to the Hurstville Salvation Army in January.
During the COVID-19 pandemic Mr Delaney and his team of volunteers distributed food hampers and household items to families who were self-isolating or unable to purchase these supplies on their own accord.
He said it was a "very busy time" with 11.30pm call-outs for food and health/hygiene hampers not uncommon. No task was too much of an effort for Mr Delaney who took a personal interest in making sure people got the help they needed.
"I believe I was born to help people and this is why I am doing what I am doing," said Mr Delaney, who came to Australia as a refugee from Sierra Leone in 2009.
"I believe Australia has blessed me so much and now I am in a place to give back to the Australian people."
Fairfield MP Guy Zangari presented Mr Delaney with his award on Monday and thanked him for his service to Fairfield and south-west Sydney community.
"Pastor David Delany has been a driving force for good in our community, supporting local residents through tough times," he said."
"Throughout the pandemic, David and his team of volunteers did their best to make sure people doing it tough had food and essential items.
"I congratulate Pastor David Delany on receiving this award and thank him for the amazing job he has done in Fairfield."
Mr Delaney, who was a finalist in Fairfield's Citizen of the Year Australia Day awards, said he misses his Fairfield community. He was not only active in his Christian ministry but also in his advocacy for the vulnerable and marginalised in south-west Sydney and assisted people find suitable English classes.
