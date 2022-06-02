Fairfield City Champion

'Amazing' David Delany is recognised

CB
By Chris Boulous
Updated June 2 2022 - 11:05pm, first published 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thumbs up: Salvation Army Pastor David Delany at the Australia Day awards. Picture: Chris Lane

Salvation Army Pastor David Delany, more commonly known as "Father David" in the community, has been recognised for his efforts in helping disadvantaged and vulnerable community members with one of the 2022 Fairfield Electorate's Community Service Awards.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Fairfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.