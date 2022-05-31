Get active with council in June

We want to encourage more people to get outside and get active, even as the weather gets cooler. This month council is holding the first ever Field Run on Saturday, June 18 from 9am and Active Fest and Open Day on Sunday, June 26 from 10.30am.
Our first ever Field Run event will take place at Brenan Park in Smithfield, catering to people of all ages and abilities. Walk, jog or run the 1.5km, 3km or 5km flat course circuits in the company of family, friends and community members. There will be fun activities for the whole family such as face painting, games and music; and a food and coffee truck on site.
The Active Fest and Open Day at Fairfield Youth and Community Centre was a hit last year, and we are excited to be bringing it back later this month. The event is run in partnership with the NSW Government Office of Sport, and aims to bring more awareness to the Active Kids program. Through the program, eligible families can claim two $100 vouchers for school-enrolled children to use towards sport and active recreation costs each year.
The event will be an opportunity for families to meet Active Kids providers and local sporting clubs, and get assistance with registering for and redeeming vouchers.
There will also be sports and recreation demonstrations, trampoline and other activities, chill out zones, healthy eating advice and food trucks.
These programs, coupled with building some of the best playgrounds in Sydney and ongoing improvements to our open spaces, are all part of our commitment to promoting healthy, active and affordable lifestyles for local families.
Head to council's website for more information on these events and to register your place.
