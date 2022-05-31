Fairfield City Champion
Get active with council in June

By Frank Carbone, Fairfield Mayor
May 31 2022 - 5:30am
We want to encourage more people to get outside and get active, even as the weather gets cooler. This month council is holding the first ever Field Run on Saturday, June 18 from 9am and Active Fest and Open Day on Sunday, June 26 from 10.30am.

