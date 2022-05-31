Fairfield City Champion

Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW Rural Fire Service launch winter fire safety campaign

CB
By Chris Boulous
May 31 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cayden Blake was badly burnt as a toddler.

Tiffany Rapley-Adams can testify to the importance of this year's Winter Fire Safety campaign them: "Be safe, not sorry."

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Fairfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.