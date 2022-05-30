'Double win': Quit smoking for yourself and to help the planet

To coincide with World No Tobacco Day (Tuesday, May 31), South Western Sydney Local Health District Health Promotion Service acting director Karen Wardle reaffirmed that e-cigarettes are not a safer, cleaner or healthier alternative to smoking tobacco.
"E-cigarettes may expose users to chemicals and toxins harmful to health and in many cases contain nicotine,'' she said.
The World Health Organization's theme for this year's World No Tobacco Day campaign is "Tobacco: threat to our environment". Ms Wardle said helping to end the environmental impact of tobacco production and distribution on the planet is one more reason to consider quitting.
"People who take the step towards improving their health by quitting smoking are giving themselves a huge gift. The fact it also contributes to protecting our planet is a double win," Ms Wardle said.
"There are immediate health benefits of quitting and, over the longer term, quitting will reduce your risk of 16 different types of cancer, coronary heart disease, stroke and other debilitating conditions.
"We understand that quitting smoking can be a challenging time and it can take repeated attempts to kick the habit. There are so many services here to support you and every quit attempt makes it easier to stop smoking next time around."
