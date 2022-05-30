Marconi coach Peter Tsekenis said there is still a "bit of work ahead" for his team after the Stallions secured top position on the National Premier Leagues NSW Men's ladder after a 5-3 defeat of Sydney FC at Marconi Stadium on Saturday night.
The Stallions, who extended their unbeaten run to nine, were led by Domenic Costanzo who scored two first half-goals to set up the win.
Leading 2-1 at the break, Marko Jesic scored two goals (to take his league leading tally to 14) and Roberto Speranza netted in a 15-minute blitz to seal the three-points and leapfrog Sydney FC into first place. The young sky blues scored two late consolation goals.
"I was very happy with the performance, we stuck to the game plan and it worked a treat," Tsekenis said.
"You've got to finish your chances when they come and we did.
"We got the result, we're top of the table and there's a bit of work ahead of us."
Meanwhile, Sydney United 58 have moved into eighth place after a 1-0 win over Sutherland Sharks in front of a vocal home crowd at Sydney United Sports Centre on Sunday afternoon.
A last-minute Patrick Antelmi goal was enough for the Reds to record back-to-back wins and get their season back on track.
A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.
