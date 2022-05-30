Fairfield City Champion

Stallions go top of the league, United win again

CB
By Chris Boulous
Updated May 30 2022 - 10:58pm, first published 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Marconi coach Peter Tsekenis said there is still a "bit of work ahead" for his team after the Stallions secured top position on the National Premier Leagues NSW Men's ladder after a 5-3 defeat of Sydney FC at Marconi Stadium on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Chris Boulous

Journalist

A journalist for the Fairfield and Liverpool Champion.

Local News

Get the latest Fairfield news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.