Body found in creek believed to be that of missing woman

The body of a woman recovered by police at Green Valley Creek at the weekend is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be that of a woman reported missing from the Fairfield area.
Emergency services were called to Canley Heights, about 2pm on Saturday, May 28, after the body of a woman was found in the creek bed.
Officers from Fairfield City Police Area Command attended and established a crime scene, which has been forensically examined.
Detectives have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the woman's death, while a post-mortem examination will be conducted to confirm her identity and determine cause of death.
