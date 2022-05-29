Fairfield City Champion

Body found in creek believed to be that of missing woman

Updated May 29 2022 - 10:51pm, first published 10:46pm
The body of a woman recovered by police at Green Valley Creek at the weekend is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be that of a woman reported missing from the Fairfield area.

